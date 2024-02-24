Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.71.

NYSE HES opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.28. Hess has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

