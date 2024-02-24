HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $196.85

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $196.85 and last traded at $196.26, with a volume of 17675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

HEICO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 5.4% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

