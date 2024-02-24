HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HSTM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised HealthStream from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Up 0.1 %

HSTM stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $811.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

