Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CART. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $105,469,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $56,424,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,535,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,434,000.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CART opened at $30.59 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CART. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CART

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maplebear news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Maplebear news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 438,361 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $13,014,938.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,012,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,761,783.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,020,273 shares of company stock valued at $57,657,346. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.