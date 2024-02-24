Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 133,227 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 608,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,227 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 129,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.96. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.90 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

