Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 13,100 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

