Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 123,423 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,423 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 349.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after buying an additional 4,751,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 392.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,949,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after buying an additional 2,350,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $129,658.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,143.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $129,658.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,143.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,094 shares of company stock worth $3,865,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

