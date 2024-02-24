Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 9,187 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Wolfspeed worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth $223,238,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 670,154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 628,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,185,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.