Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 83,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.84%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

