Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 104.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $236,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 15.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 185,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PARR opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

