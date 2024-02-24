Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 463,800 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.10% of Baozun worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 42.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 705,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 209,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Baozun by 25.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 129,452 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Baozun Price Performance

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $2.41 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.67) by $4.39. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Baozun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

