Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 15,615 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 654.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $105.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

