Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 11,723 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 594.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $356.03 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $357.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

