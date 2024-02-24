Head-To-Head Contrast: Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) versus Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and Getty Images, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $51.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. Getty Images has a consensus target price of $6.18, suggesting a potential upside of 40.48%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 22.43% 9.43% 5.17% Getty Images -4.63% -0.54% -0.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and Getty Images’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $6.27 billion 4.88 $206.00 million $2.07 22.87 Getty Images $926.24 million 1.91 -$77.55 million ($0.11) -40.00

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Getty Images on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.