Head-To-Head Analysis: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) versus On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) and On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Travel + Leisure and On the Beach Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 1 1 4 0 2.50 On the Beach Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus price target of $52.57, suggesting a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than On the Beach Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

87.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Travel + Leisure and On the Beach Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $3.75 billion 0.87 $357.00 million $5.32 8.49 On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than On the Beach Group.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and On the Beach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 10.59% -42.94% 6.48% On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats On the Beach Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom. It also operates as tour operator; and online business to business portals. On the Beach Group plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

