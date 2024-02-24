HC Wainwright Raises Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Price Target to $6.00

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of ELEV opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.10. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

