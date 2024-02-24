HC Wainwright Increases Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $50.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152,870 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.