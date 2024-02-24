HC Wainwright Increases ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $9.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADCT stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,583,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,540 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

Featured Articles

