Hays plc (HAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.95 on April 9th

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hays Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.20) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,055.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 87.10 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.20 ($1.55).

Get Hays alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hays news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £4,977.99 ($6,267.93). 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.