Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,341. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.