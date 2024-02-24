Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %
Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,341. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
