Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.20 on March 28th

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

LON HL opened at GBX 749 ($9.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 754.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 750.13. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 944.80 ($11.90).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($8.95) to GBX 616 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 921.50 ($11.60).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Amy Stirling bought 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £49,985.96 ($62,938.76). 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Featured Articles

