Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 376,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

