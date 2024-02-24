Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

