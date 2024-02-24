Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

