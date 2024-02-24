Guggenheim Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $32.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.02.

S opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 151,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,171,711 shares of company stock worth $27,807,497. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

