GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,137,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,581. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

