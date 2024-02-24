GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,835 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,152,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,674,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after purchasing an additional 342,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 538.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 300,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 576,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 176,446 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.60. 74,575 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

