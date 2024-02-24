GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 5,511,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,695. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.