GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after buying an additional 1,525,722 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $137,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CNI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.61. 681,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,583. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

