GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.