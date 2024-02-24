Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 10.3% Following Weak Earnings

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.3% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 459,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,981,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 616,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 161,252 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,795,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after buying an additional 979,481 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,426,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after acquiring an additional 274,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

