Grin Price Reaches $0.0615 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $543,566.88 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,121.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.97 or 0.00524187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00137257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00243820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00147026 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.