Greycroft LP Takes $227,000 Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Oddity Tech accounts for approximately 0.2% of Greycroft LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,621,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,503,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,218,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,855,000.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODD traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 350,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,609. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Oddity Tech Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

