Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Insider Acquires $12,487.86 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) insider Jason W. Reese purchased 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $12,487.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,157,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,191,566.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

GEG opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 19.51 and a quick ratio of 19.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Elm Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

