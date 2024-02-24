Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 25 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day moving average of $504.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

