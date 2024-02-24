Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,508 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

