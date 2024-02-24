Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.17, but opened at $48.11. Granite Construction shares last traded at $49.92, with a volume of 60,943 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $933.70 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5,075.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

