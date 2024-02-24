Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,807 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Graco worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Graco by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Graco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 79,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Graco by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after buying an additional 395,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,450,183 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

View Our Latest Report on GGG

Graco Stock Up 0.8 %

Graco stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $90.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.