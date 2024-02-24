Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Announces Earnings Results

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Grab updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.16 on Friday. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grab by 10,765.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 107,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth about $161,045,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

