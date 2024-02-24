Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Down to $87.31

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.31, but opened at $60.57. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 207,198 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $2,085,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,590,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,860 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,559. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $9,501,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $23,614,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $1,564,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

