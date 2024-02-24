Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Gary Bullard Acquires 4,500 Shares

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Gary Bullard purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £22,230 ($27,990.43).

Gooch & Housego Price Performance

Shares of GHH opened at GBX 492 ($6.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £126.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3,075.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 604.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 549.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 415 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 685.66 ($8.63).

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,125.00%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

See Also

