Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.69

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.69 and last traded at $99.69, with a volume of 5776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.40.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

