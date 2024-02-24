Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.42

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 46880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 924,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 305,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

