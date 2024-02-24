Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $13.52

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $12.53. Gold Fields shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 1,323,008 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.