Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Golar LNG by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,854,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,971,000 after purchasing an additional 68,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 965,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

