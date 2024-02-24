Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Golar LNG
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golar LNG
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.