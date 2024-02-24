Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $4.04 Average PT from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.04.
GOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GOL
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.