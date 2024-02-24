Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $4.04 Average PT from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

GOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.15 million, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

