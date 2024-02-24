Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $28,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.3 %

Globe Life stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average is $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

