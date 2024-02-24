Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $279.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $283.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.88.

Shares of GLOB opened at $226.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.99. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Globant by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 2.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

