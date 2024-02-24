Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.90% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $53,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LIT opened at $43.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

