Gleb Budman Sells 50,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CEO Gleb Budman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,108,301.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gleb Budman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gleb Budman sold 851 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $9,786.50.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Backblaze

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 29.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.